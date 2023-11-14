A $500,000 Lucky Day Lotto win goes to an online Illinois lottery player over the weekend

As the temperature outside gets cooler, more Illinoisans are starting to stay inside to enjoy their favorite activities. For one Illinois iLottery player, that paid off big over the weekend – when they won half a million dollars playing Lucky Day Lotto.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers in the midday Sunday, November 11 Lucky Day Lotto drawing to score the $500,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 10-36-37-40-45.



Nearly 12,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Sunday midday drawing.

So far this year, more than 10.5 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to over $61 million for Illinois Lottery players.



Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.



Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.



Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.