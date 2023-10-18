A $100,000 unclaimed Powerball ticket is set to expire next month

Mystery Winner Purchased Ticket in Aurora in November 2022

The Illinois Lottery is seeking the owner of an unclaimed $100,000 winning Powerball ticket from the November 7, 2022 drawing. The lucky winner has three weeks left to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 1680 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball number was 23.

The unclaimed ticket matched four winning numbers and the Powerball number, plus added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $100,000.

If you think you bought a Powerball ticket for this drawing, you may want to check your old jacket pockets, purses, car glovebox, or wherever you may have placed a year-old lottery ticket. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize, and the expiration date of Nov. 6, 2023, is just a few weeks away.

This unclaimed Powerball prize is one of six Illinois Lottery prizes currently unclaimed, totaling nearly $2 million.

Winning a large lottery prize can be an exciting and life-changing experience, and the Illinois Lottery urges winners to seek financial advice before claiming their prize. The Illinois Lottery Winners’ Handbook provides helpful information regarding the claims process.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

