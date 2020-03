Tonight, at 6:30 pm CT, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill) will hold a telephone town hall on the coronavirus. Rep. Rush will be joined by Dr. Terry Mason, the Chief Operating Officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health, as well as Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician for the U.S. Congress.

