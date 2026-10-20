9,300 Illinois residents lose Medicaid coverage under new federal law

More than 9,300 Illinois residents have lost their Medicaid health insurance coverage following changes under President Donald Trump’s federal budget law, leaving thousands of families searching for affordable health care.

The coverage losses took effect October 1, 2026, affecting certain lawfully present immigrants who previously qualified for Medicaid.

To help those affected, Get Covered Illinois, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has launched a special enrollment period that runs through December 31, 2026.

The program allows eligible residents to sign up for health insurance and potentially receive financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums.

Those who qualify may also receive coverage retroactive to October 1, helping prevent gaps in medical insurance.

However, the opportunity for financial assistance is limited. Under the new federal law, the affected group will no longer qualify for marketplace premium tax credits beginning January 1, 2027.

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton criticized the federal changes, saying the state is working to protect residents who have lost their health coverage.

“Trump’s goal is cruelty—kicking lawfully present immigrants off Medicaid and making care more expensive for everyone else—so Illinois is stepping up to make sure no one falls through the cracks,” Stratton said.

Illinois Department of Insurance Director Ann Gillespie also expressed concern about the impact on families.

“The Trump Administration is making it harder and more expensive for Illinoisans to get health insurance, and thousands of people are feeling it right now,” Gillespie said.

State officials say Illinois has an advantage because it operates its own health insurance marketplace, allowing it to respond quickly to federal policy changes.

Morgan Winters, director of Get Covered Illinois, said certified enrollment specialists and insurance brokers are available statewide to help residents understand their options and determine whether they qualify for financial assistance.

The special enrollment period is particularly important for individuals who need ongoing medical treatment, prescription medications or regular doctor visits.

Without replacement coverage, those residents could face significant out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Elizabeth M. Whitehorn emphasized the importance of informing affected communities about available resources.

State officials are encouraging residents who recently lost Medicaid coverage to explore their options before the December 31 deadline.

Residents can apply by calling the Get Covered Illinois customer assistance center at 1-866-311-1119 (TTY: 711).

Free enrollment assistance is available in multiple languages through certified navigators and licensed insurance brokers.

Additional information is available at GetCoveredIllinois.gov, including details about federal marketplace changes and how to locate enrollment assistance.