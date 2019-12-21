Gather your flock of friends and head to Zoo Year’s Eve at Lincoln Park Zoo! This special ticketed event will take place under the glow of Zoo Lights presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ in one of Chicago’s most beautiful parks, it’s the best way to experience the countdown to 2020. For this adults-only event (21+ only), guests can enjoy millions of dazzling lights, cash bars (beer, wine, champagne and spirits), plus a DJ, games, giveaways, special animal enrichment, and more! Animal buildings will be open, so there will be plenty of spots to warm up and enjoy the zoo. Take a break from the usual spot and start a new tradition: spend New Year’s Eve at Lincoln Park Zoo!

This event will take place Tuesday, December 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago, IL 60614.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Admission to Lincoln Park Zoo after-hours, a live DJ, interactive games, giveaways & more! Plus, no kids!

WHY: Take a break from the bars and start a new tradition: spend New Year’s Eve at Lincoln Park Zoo!

CAUSE: A large portion of the proceeds benefit Lincoln Park Zoo and help the zoo stay free and open 365 days a year.

LIVE DJ: You’ve never seen the zoo like this before! We will have a live DJ playing all your favorite party music including Top40, 90s and your favorite party tunes.

EXHIBITS: Most of Lincoln Park Zoo’s animal exhibits will be open for you to check out while sipping a drink!

FREE CAROUSEL RIDES: What’s a visit to Lincoln Park Zoo without a ride around the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel?!

FREE STUFF!

PHOTO CONTEST: Enter to win our PHOTO CONTEST by posting pictures to Facebook or Instagram using “#ZooYearsEve” Our panel of judges will go through the pictures and winners will be contacted after the event!

Rules, Regulations & Disclaimers:

All guests must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID that will be checked by security prior to entrance. Enjoy responsibly. We reserve the right to curtail service to anyone if intoxicated. Please be aware that this event will comply with the Illinois Liquor Control Act 235 ILCS 5/6-16(a) A valid ticket with scannable QR code is required by all guests to enter event. It is recommended to print a paper ticket to prevent any technology complications which would prevent your ticket from displaying on your phone. There is no guest list. Each ticket must be scanned. Security reserves the right to inspect all bags and persons. Absolutely no outside food or beverage may be brought into the event. Guests who are deemed intoxicated (or otherwise unfit), will be denied entry and no refunds will be given. We want all guests to enjoy themselves, but our number one priority is the safety of all guests. Any ticketing/technical issues will be handled by Eventbrite.com. Please contact them directly at https://www.eventbrite.com/contact-us/. Sorry – no refunds or price adjustments. The Eventbrite system does not allow us to restrict people who are underage from buying tickets. If you are not 21 and purchase a ticket, you will not be allowed into the event. For further Terms and Conditions of this event and ticket purchase please see “Ticket Purchase and Event Terms and Conditions” in checkout before purchasing these tickets; which shall also be binding and shall be incorporated by reference as though fully stated herein.