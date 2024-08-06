$900,000 Payday For Lucky Day Lotto Online Player in Illinois

A lucky Illinois iLottery player recently pocketed a cool $900,000 with Lucky Day Lotto.

The winning online player matched all five numbers in the Sunday, August 4 midday drawing to score the $900,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 8-14-20-24-27.

More than 24,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Sunday midday drawing, amounting to over $963,000 in prizes for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll available for use by the media; download here.

As the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Lucky Day Lotto game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.