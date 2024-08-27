$9.2 Million winning lotto ticket sold at Jewel in Addison

Imagine picking up a lottery ticket on your way out of the grocery store – and hitting the jackpot. That dream is now a reality for one Chicago-area Illinois Lottery player, after purchasing a $9.2 million jackpot-winning Lotto ticket this weekend.



The ticket was purchased for the Saturday, August 24 Lotto drawing at Jewel-Osco, located at 140 West Lake St. in Addison.



The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing to score the $9.2 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 2-15-21-29-42-44.

This is the eleventh Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on Lotto this year and this is the second-largest Lotto prize won by an Illinois Lottery player in 2024, following a $10.4 million Lotto jackpot won in February.



So far in 2024, over 4.2 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $50 million for Illinois Lottery players.



For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Jewel-Osco in Addison, that means a bonus of $92,000.



Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.



Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. These are additional opportunities for players to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.



Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.