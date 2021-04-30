84th Annual Talented Tenth District Virtual Convention of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The Rho Gamma Gamma Chapter of Chicago to host virtual convention on April 30, through May 1, 2021, Hyatt Regency O’Hare

The Talented Tenth District of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated will convene its 84th Annual Virtual Convention hosted by the Rho Gamma Gamma Chapter of Chicago, April 30, through May 1, 2021, Hyatt Regency O’Hare.

Because of the pandemic, the Convention is not able to be held under normal circumstances.

The virtual convention will bring together 70 chapters and more than 1,000 attendees, including delegates from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin focusing on the growing concerns facing their communities, health initiatives, and education.

The Convention will provide valuable learning and networking opportunities for everyone in attendance. The intent is for the attendees to depart the Convention inspired to do even greater work.

A few convention highlights will include the following:

The opening session when delegates and guests will be greeted and welcomed by regional leaders of the Divine Nine and Illinois elected officials including:

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin,

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth,

Governor J.B. Pritzker,

Cook County Board of Commissioners President Toni Preckwinkle,

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot,

Speaker of the IL House of Representatives Emanuel “Chris” Welch, IL State Representative,

Omega Brother Kam Buckner, IL State Representative, Chairman, IL House Legislative Black Caucus,

Omega Brother Dennis Deer, Commissioner, 2nd District Cook County Board of Commissioners

Jason Ervin, Alderman, 28th Ward Chicago City Council, Chairman, Aldermanic Black Caucus

Omega Brother Greg Mitchell, Chicago 7th Ward Alderman

Opening session link: https://twitch.tv/tenthdques

2. The three charities that will be recognized and presented with checks for their work and continued partnership. The charities are: *The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, *Margaret’s Village Battered Women’s Shelter, and *St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

3. The Career Day for 5th through 8th graders at the John Whistler Elementary School, Pullman/Roseland area

4. The presentation of Chapter high school Talent Hunt winners. The winner during the convention will go on to compete during the international competition this summer

Talent Hunt link: https://twitch.tv/tenthdques

The scholarship presentations to undergraduate Omega Brothers to aid in their continued educational pursuits The high school winners of the Omega essay competition will be announced and presented The Golden Bridge Builder Induction Ceremony which recognizes and celebrates Omega Brothers who have dedicated 50 years of loyal service to Omega and the community at large. The Rho Gamma Gamma Chapter of Chicago has 11 members that will be inducted this year and The “COMPUTER LOVE Virtual Groove” Virtual Party and Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, May 1, 2021. This a public virtual event and can be joined by clicking the following link: http://virtualgroove.rhogammagamma.org/

Through the years, Omega’s programs have helped many individuals become effective leaders in government, business and education. The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated continue to individually and collectively serve as leaders in the community and make a transformative impact on the lives of all people.

Members of Omega are among the most accomplished and dedicated men in our society and they represent all walks of professional life.

Since its historic beginning 110 years ago, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has become a known quantity in nearly every community across this country and many abroad.

Omega’s reputation is derived from the work that it does in accordance with the Fraternity’s Four Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift.

REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR QUESTIONS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO: KEN JOHNSON, CHAIRMAN, PUBLIC RELATIONS, 84TH ANNUAL TALENTED TENTH DISTRICT CONVENTION, KENJOHNSON2011@GMAIL.COM