$800,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Antioch over the weekend

Photo Caption: Piggly Wiggly at 460 Orchard St. in Antioch, IL sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000.

A Northern Illinois Lottery retailer strikes again!

A Piggly Wiggly supermarket chain store, located at 460 Orchard St. in Antioch, sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth a cool $800,000 over the weekend.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers in the Saturday, Aug. 26 midday drawing to take home the jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 15-20-22-28-35.

This is the second time the Antioch Piggly Wiggly store has sold a winning Illinois Lottery jackpot ticket. In April 2021, the lucky store sold an $8.9 million winning Lotto ticket.

For selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, the retailer will receive a selling bonus of $8,000 – one percent of the prize amount.

In total, over 19,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200 were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.