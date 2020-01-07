$800,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Westchester!

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Westchester, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Westchester sold a $800,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Tuesday, January 7, midday drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at BP, 825 Mannheim Road, in Westchester and matched all five numbers – 02 – 07 – 21 – 24 – 32 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $8,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 21,700 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $854,400, in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.