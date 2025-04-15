$700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood

PHOTO CAPTION: AFTER a $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket over the weekend, Alicia Sandoval, store manager at the Shell gas station located at 130 W. North Av e. in Chicago, shows more winning tickets the store has recently sold.

An Illinois Lottery retailer is celebrating after recently selling a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $700,000.

The ticket was purchased for the Friday, April 11 midday drawing at a Shell gas station in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood, located at 130 West North Avenue.

Manny J., owner of the Shell gas station, expressed with excitement, “Not only did we sell this big winning ticket, but less than a month ago, we sold a $50,000 winning $10 scratch-off ticket! I might be like a lucky penny,” he joked.

The lucky player matched all five numbers in Friday’s midday drawing to score the $700,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 28-29-30-32-37.

The owner added, “Here’s where it gets even crazier. I also own a Mobil in Des Plaines, which I lease out. Earlier this year on my birthday, that location sold a $10.4 million winning Lotto ticket!”

For selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For the Shell on W. North Avenue, that means a bonus of $7,000.

When asked how he plans to use the bonus, Manny J. joyfully shared, “Many of my employees have been with me since the very first day this Shell station opened– over 25 years ago. That includes Alicia Sandoval, our store manager, and George Urbietta, who helps oversee all of our locations. I plan to reward my employees by distributing part of the bonus to them.”

“We love our customers, many of whom live or work nearby, but we get customers from all over the city,” Manny J. added. “With the exciting news of selling this big winning ticket, we hope this will give them the incentive to keep coming back!”

So far this year, over 2.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, amounting to more than $18 million in prizes for Illinois Lottery players.



The lucky winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll, produced by the Illinois Lottery, is available for the media; download here.

