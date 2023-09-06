$700,000 payday for Illinois online Lucky Day Lotto player

An Illinois iLottery player had a lucky Labor Day weekend, winning a Lucky Day Lotto $700,000 jackpot on Sept. 4’s evening drawing.



The winning online player matched all five numbers in Monday evening’s drawing to score the $700,000 prize. The winning numbers were: 8-10-21-36-41.



Over the long weekend, more than 145,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold, with total prizes equaling over $1 million.



Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.



Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.



Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

