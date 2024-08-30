7 Labor Day Trip Tips for Those Traveling with a Loved One with Dementia

If you are one of the many people taking an end-of-summer getaway this Labor Day weekend, there are special steps you should take if you are also traveling with someone who has dementia. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering 7 tips to help caregivers traveling with a loved one with a dementia-related illness make their trip as smooth as possible.

“One last summer trip on Labor Day weekend can mean dealing with heavy traffic and packed airports, challenges which become even greater if you’re traveling with someone who has dementia,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Whether it’s a quick road trip or flying far away, there are preparations and adaptations caregivers should make to help their loved ones with dementia feel more comfortable and relaxed while traveling.”

AFA recommends taking the following 7 steps:

• Simplify the itinerary. Keep the travel schedule simple. Avoid tight connections or multiple stops if possible. Resist the urge to plan a trip with too many sights, destinations, and attractions. Focus on creating quality time, rather than on the quantity of activities.

• Plan around the person’s abilities and routine. Incorporate the person, their abilities, and needs into the arrangements; if they travel better at a specific time of day, consider planning accordingly.Small changes can feel overwhelming and stressful to someone with dementia, so to the greatest extent possible, preserve the person’s routine. For example, if they normally eat around a certain time, build that into the itinerary. Choose the travel mode and scheduling that causes the least amount of anxiety and stress possible.

• Stock up before leaving. Bring snacks, water, activities and other comfort items (i.e., a blanket or the person’s favorite sweater). Include an extra, comfortable set of clothing appropriate for differences and changes in climate. Take important health and legal-related documentation, a list of current medications, and physician information with you. Ensure that the person with dementia wears an ID bracelet with your contact information.

If traveling by mass transit:

• Know the security procedures. Inquire in advance with airports/train stations about security screening procedures. This way, you can familiarize the person beforehand with what will happen at the checkpoint, thus reducing potential anxiety. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offers assistance with the screening process to air travelers with certain medical conditions, including dementia-related illnesses; contact their TSA Cares Helpline at least 72 hours prior to your flight to learn more.

• Advise the airline. Let the airline know that you are traveling with someone who has memory impairment and inform them of safety concerns and special needs.

• Find a quiet space. Some airports have designated quiet areas or rooms for individuals living with dementia, providing a more peaceful space away from the crowds and noise.

If traveling by car:

• Build in break time. Take regular breaks on road trips for food, bathroom visits, and rest.

Families with questions about traveling with someone who has a dementia-related illness can speak with a licensed social worker through the AFA Helpline by phone (866-232-8484), text message (646-586-5283), or webchat (www.alzfdn.org). The helpline is available seven days a week.

