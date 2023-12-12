$650,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Niles

It’s the busiest time of the year for shopping malls as people gear up for the holiday season. While out shopping for gifts, one lucky Illinois Lottery player purchased a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket that turned out to be worth $650,000 at Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles.



The Lucky Day Lotto winner matched all five numbers in the Friday evening drawing to score the $650,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 6-16-37-38-44.

In total, over 21,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Friday, December 8 evening drawing.

This is also an exciting win for the Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles that sold the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $6,500.

So far this year, over 11 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $66 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.