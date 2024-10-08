$650,000 Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a small store in Berwyn

An Illinois Lottery retailer in Berwyn is thrilled after realizing they sold a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth a cool $650,000 over the weekend.

“A regular customer came into our store the morning after the winning drawing and said ‘Your store sold a jackpot winning ticket – I saw it on the website!’,” exclaimed Mayurkumar Patel, the owner of the Berwyn Minimart where the winning ticket was sold. “I didn’t believe them until I went on the Illinois Lottery website and checked for myself. As soon as I saw my store listed as where the winning ticket was sold, my eyes went huge, my jaw dropped, and I burst out in laughter!”

The winning ticket was sold at the Berwyn Minimart, located inside the Clark gas station at 1546 Lombard Avenue in Berwyn.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all five numbers in the Saturday, October 5 evening drawing to score the $650,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 4-19-29-30-34.

While Patel doesn’t know exactly who won, he has a hunch it may be a regular customer they see often. “We have multiple regular customers who could be the big winner. Every time I see a customer come through the door now, I think, ‘They might be the lucky one who won.’ I hope the winner comes in and tells us, so we can share in the celebration with them!,” expressed Patel.

This is also a big win for the Berwyn Minimart, as they will receive a one percent bonus, or $6,500, for selling the winning ticket.

When asked what he plans to do with the bonus, Patel shared, “I have three wonderful employees who have worked here since I opened the store two years ago. I plan to treat them and celebrate with them. After all, they are the ones who sell our lottery tickets.”

So far in 2024, for Lucky Day Lotto, over 10.2 million winning tickets have been sold, with total Lucky Day Lotto prizes amounting to more than $55 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

And please remember, Lucky Day Lotto is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. To learn more, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

