$6,250,000 Lotto Jackpot Won on the Illinois Lottery App!

If you bought a Lotto ticket on the Illinois Lottery app, you may want to check your email right away! A $6,250,000 winning Lotto ticket was purchased for the Monday, February 10, drawing.

The winning Lotto ticket matched all six numbers – 09 – 10 – 11 – 16 – 17- 18 – to win the jackpot. The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to call the Illinois Lottery Claims Department at 217-524-5147 immediately.

More than 74,500 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $1,000, were won in this Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $6,400,000, in this drawing. Lotto drawings are three days a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.