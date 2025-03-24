$600,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in a Chicago suburb

Photo courtesy:Circle K, located at 1000 Milwaukee Ave. in Lincolnshire, IL recently sold a $600,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket (Google Maps)



An Illinois Lottery retailer recently sold a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth a cool $600,000.

The ticket was purchased for Thursday’s midday drawing at Circle K in Lincolnshire, located at 1000 Milwaukee Avenue.

The lucky winning ticket matched all five numbers in the March 20 midday drawing to score the $600,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 4-30-32-33-43.

For selling the winning ticket, Circle K in Lincolnshire will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $6,000.

Already this year, over two million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $14 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The lucky winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). For additional information or to exclude yourself, call 1-800-252-1775 or visit IllinoisLottery.com.