$600,000 in Grants Awarded to 23 Organizations Serving Chicago’s Black Communities

African American Legacy invests in grassroots organizations advancing economic opportunity, neighborhood development and community well-being.

Twenty-three community organizations across the Chicago region are receiving a combined $600,000 in grants through African American Legacy (AAL), an initiative of The Chicago Community Trust dedicated to strengthening Black communities through philanthropy and neighborhood investment.

Announced November 4, the 2026 grant awards focus on three major priorities: community care, community mobilization and community wealth building.

The funding supports grassroots organizations working to address challenges facing Black neighborhoods while expanding opportunities for economic advancement, civic engagement and community development.

Investing in Chicago’s Communities

Among the recipients are the Chicago Black Voter Project, Definition Theatre, Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, Imagine Englewood if, Lugenia Burns Hope Center and Peace Runners 773.

These organizations represent a range of community-centered efforts, including arts and culture, neighborhood engagement, youth development and civic participation.

Eighteen organizations received funding under the community care and community mobilization priorities.

Five additional organizations were selected for community wealth building support: Center for Neighborhood Technology, The Community WEB, Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, Revolution Institute and South Shore Chamber Community Development Corporation.

More Than Two Decades of Giving

Established in 2003, African American Legacy brings together donors and community leaders committed to improving opportunities for Black residents throughout metropolitan Chicago.

Since its founding, the initiative has distributed more than $5.5 million to 160 organizations, helping grassroots nonprofits pursue locally driven solutions to community challenges.

The 2026 grantmaking cycle also introduces a stronger emphasis on transparency, with clearer funding priorities, eligibility requirements and repeat-funding guidelines.

The initiative seeks to provide early financial support that can help emerging organizations strengthen their operations and attract additional investment.

Supporting Long-Term Community Growth

The latest awards highlight the continuing role of community philanthropy in supporting neighborhood organizations that often operate with limited resources.

By directing funding toward locally rooted organizations, African American Legacy aims to strengthen community networks, encourage economic opportunity and support initiatives shaped by the people they serve.

The $600,000 investment represents another chapter in the initiative’s long-standing commitment to Chicago’s Black communities.