5th Ward Ald. Yancy focused on community issues, building relationships  

The 5th Ward Quarterly Meeting addressed Ward issues and provided updates on projects within the community, an outreach activity Alderman Desmon Yancy says needs to happen in every Ward.

Elected April 4, 2023, Yancy is the new alderman of the 5th ward. A long-time South Side resident and experienced community organizer, Yancy prides himself on his ability to convene various groups and ward residents around issues important to everyone.

“I think it’s important that we have some great connections with the people in the community. This was a real opportunity to solidify those relationships. I looked at a bunch of those faces in the room, and I feel good that there’s people who come regularly,” said Yancy.

More than 50 people showed up at the meeting on Tuesday, August 13, to give their point of view on issues affecting the 5th Ward. Issues such as Hyde Park noise complaints, the red light camera proposal, Divvy Bike robberies and lack of police officers were some of the items addressed. All are issues Yancy feels will be dealt with.

“My role in this Ward is going to be to work with this community, whether that’s resolving traffic safety issues, bringing together our premiere festivals or working with law enforcement to ensure community safety,” says Yancy.

Unlike in previous years, crime in Chicago has decreased for this time of year according to the Chicago Police Department. However, In the 5th Ward, violent crimes have become more frequent and some say the blame can be attributed to the lack of police officers.

“Foot soldiers are needed and sorry to say there is a police shortage. Some officers have to switch tasks or go assist with other situations which makes the response time longer in some areas,” says CPD Lieutenant John Cleggett.

Schools in the area will no longer see officers in the school zones or on school property, instead they will be sent to attend to more serious situations, forcing local residents to step up.

Community Members listening in to Alderman Demson Yancy (Photos by Andre Thomas Jr.)

“The community has become so accustomed to shootings” Clegette says, that no one is calling when shots are fired. And, he says, “that’s a problem for us. We have officers who were pulled from the southside to northside for backup… so all help is needed.”

To stay updated and to report crime and violence in the community, Yancy recommends that everyone who wants to report a crime dial 3-1-1 and reach out to him about the circumstances. If it is an emergency call 911 for a faster response time.

“We wanna make sure that we have even more people in the meetings and outside, so that we are able to have more diversity in our discussions and so that we can have the best representation for the Ward,” said Yancy.

Multiple issues were addressed during the meeting, and there were some positive solutions and updates.

The Obama Center is scheduled for completion in Fall 2025. The lack of parking in the Hyde Park area was discussed, as was a newly proposed dog park north of the 51st Street bridge. Once approved contractors expect to be finished Spring 2026.

“One thing that’s great about this Ward is that you’re going to hear about how they feel whether they are here or not, and what I like to provide is the opportunity for two-way conversation, because oftentimes our elected officials are unresponsive and seemingly less concerned with what constituents need,” said Yancy.

Traffic safety appeared to be a popular topic at Tuesday’s meeting, with proposals for red light cameras to be positioned on several stop lights throughout the Hyde Park community, and placement of additional speed humps.

A Traffic Study to monitor the frequency of CTA service and bus stop occupancy and that includes the crosswalks for 71st & Jeffrey as well, was presented. Locals who live in the area will receive a survey to help officials better understand the community and what needs to be changed.

The next meeting, scheduled for early December, will discuss the budget, traffic upgrades and provide a year-end recap.

Andre Thomas Jr. is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is a freelance Multimedia journalist in Chicago.