56Films to Stream: ‘Moonlight’ (2016) 56 Films for 56 Years

Given the current recommendation to stay home and practice social distancing, the Chicago International Film Festival (CIFF) is looking at ways to continue to highlight important, high quality films while audiences remain unable to visit the movie theater. CIFF is glad to introduce its new “56 Films for 56 Years” blog to highlight past selections from each year of the Festival that you can stream now from home. Stream CIFF’s past selections as its members look forward to the 56th Chicago International Film Festival this October 14-25, 2020.

The first #56Films entry comes recommended by Chicago International Film Festival Marketing Manager Andrew Van Beek. Oscar winner “Moonlight;” Director: Barry Jenkins; 2016, 52nd Chicago International Film Festival

“Moonlight” is the tender, heartbreaking story of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life. A sensual, intoxicating piece of cinema that uncovers deep truths about the moments that define us, the people who shape us most, and the ache of love that can last a lifetime.

Streaming Details:

“Moonlight” is streaming now on Netflix. For information about the 56th Chicago International Film Festival, search the Internet for “Chicago International Film Festival.”