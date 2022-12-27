$565 million up for grabs tonight with Mega Millions

A life-changing amount of money is up for grabs to close out the year. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at a whopping $565 million for tonight’s drawing.

If won, it would be the second highest Mega Millions jackpot of the year and the sixth largest in the game’s history.

Just five months ago, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history, was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois.

In addition to the historic billion dollar prize win, nine other Illinois players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions this year.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night with the next draw taking place tonight, December 27 at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each, and can be purchased in-store at any one of over 7,000 retailers across the State or online via the Illinois Lottery website or mobile app.

