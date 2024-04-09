52nd annual Metals Industry Dinner: a premier international networking event supporting local scouting

Industry executives are gearing up for what is known as the most important social gathering of metals professionals in North America. For over half a century, the metals industry has converged in support of local Scouting, making a significant impact on the lives of young people. This event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, on April 11 at 5:30 pm. All proceeds from this event will benefit Scouting programs within Pathway to Adventure Council, Boy Scouts of America, reinforcing our commitment to the development of future leaders.

The Metals Industry Dinner has become synonymous with quality connections and unwavering support for the greater Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Scouting programs. Over 1,000 executives in the metals industry gather annually to forge valuable relationships while contributing to the advancement of Scouting. The event will kick off with the participation of Scouts, who will lead the dinner ceremony with a color guard presentation. Their presence symbolizes the partnership between the metals industry and Scouting, strengthening the commitment to community engagement and youth development.

“For the past 50 years, you have kept Scouting strong in a key market,” said Jon Romanovich, Manager of Commercial Markets Nelsen Steel Company, this year’s chair of the event. “Your support has exposed thousands of young people to our industry, providing them with opportunities and skills that prepare them for a productive future. Pathway to Adventure Council invests your support back into the youth we serve, ensuring a quality program and infrastructure while leaving no Scout behind.”

Reflecting on his journey with Scouting, Chair Jon Romanovich emphasized the profound impact of mentorship and values instilled by the program. “Scouting has been intertwined within the metals industry for me since I was a young Scout,” he said. “The values of Scouting and the mentorship from my Scout Master have played a direct role in shaping the person I am today.”

In 2023 alone, Scouts in our council attained over 16,000 merit badges, including 4,200 in Communication & Personal Development, 1,900 in Public Service, and 1,400 in Business, Trades, Professions, & Transportation. These achievements underscore the significance of community and business partnerships in fostering the growth and development of future leaders.

About Pathway to Adventure Council:

Pathway to Adventure Council provides the nation’s foremost youth program for character development and values-based leadership training to more than 13,600 youth, from kindergarten through high school in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Over 5,400 adult volunteers deliver Scouting’s impactful programs to help young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Last year, local Scouts and adult volunteers provided 110,503 hours of community service valued at $3,514,000. Our programs include Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Exploring, Sea Scouts, Restoring the Village, Soccer in Scouting, and STEM in Scouting.