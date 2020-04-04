$50,000 iLottery Powerball Prize Won in Springfield!

If you bought a Powerball ticket on the Illinois Lottery app, you may want to check your email right away! A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased for the Wednesday, April 1, drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket matched five numbers – 33 – 35 – 45 – 48 – 60- 16 – to win the prize. Players can mail in winning claims over $600. Guidelines are available on the Illinois Lottery’s website in the Winning section of the page. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 13,900 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Powerball drawing in Illinois. In all, players in Illinois won more than $125,500, in this Powerball drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 48 jurisdictions nationwide. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.