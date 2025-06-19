5,000 Expected at 5th Annual Broadview Juneteenth Bash

His Royalty Majesty Togbi Noah Tamakloe VI, Paramount Chief and Miafiaga of the Anlo Kingdom in Ghana, will attend the event on June 21



The Village of Broadview expects up to 5,000 people for its 5th annual Juneteenth celebration, which includes three days of celebratory events at Schroeder Park, starting on Friday, June 20, at 6:00 p.m. and ending on Sunday, June 22.

As a recognition of the June 19, 1865, acknowledgment by the State of Texas of slavery’s end, Broadview, on July 6, 2020, became the first Illinois municipality to establish an official government Juneteenth holiday. This holiday provides a paid day off to the Village’s municipal employees, setting the stage for the Village’s fourth Juneteenth weekend-long celebration.

“Texas was the last Confederate state to bow to the reality of slavery’s end by virtue of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, and Broadview is the first town in Illinois to legally stand up an official, paid holiday for Village employees to recognize the end of slavery,” said Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson.

“We think that, like the 4th of July, Juneteenth too needs to be officially recognized because on June 19, 1865, freedom became a reality for all Americans.”

This year’s Broadview Juneteenth’s celebration will also be highlighting the contributions of African Americans to the American workforce – “African Americans and Labor” – from building railroads, infrastructure and historic monuments to organizing unions to leading innovation, entrepreneurship, and public service, according to the mayor.

White House and U.S. Capitol Building built by African Americans

“The sacrifices and achievements by African Americans have helped build and have built the foundations of this nation,” said Thompson. “African American labor, both enslaved and free, played a significant and essential role in the construction of iconic and historic structures, such as the White House and U.S. Capitol Building, quarrying and transporting stone, sewing lumber, laying bricks, clearing land, and other labor. Those buildings stand thanks to African Americans.”

Broadview’s Juneteenth weekend celebrations begin on Friday, June 20, with the raising of the Juneteenth flag that recognizes African American labor and live entertainment at Schroeder Park, located at 2600 S. 13th Avenue in Broadview, from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

On Saturday, June 21, at 1:30 p.m., Broadview will welcome His Royalty Majesty Togbi Noah Tamakloe VI, Paramount Chief and Miafiaga of the Anlo Kingdom in Ghana, for a formal reception and recognition with elected officials.

“This visit marks a powerful connection between our local celebration of freedom and the enduring cultural legacy of the African Diaspora,” said Thompson. “His Royalty Majesty’s presence will symbolize unity, heritage, and the global impact of Juneteenth as a day of reflection, celebration, and purpose, and we invite the entire community to come witness this historic moment, as we honor our ancestors, recognize leadership, and build stronger bridges between Africa and the African American experience.”

The celebration continues Sunday with the festival running from noon until 9:00 p.m., ending with fireworks.

“We may have as many as 5,000 people from Broadview and surrounding communities to show up to enjoy the weekend-long festival activities and to celebrate African American freedom,” said Thompson. “Everyone is welcome.”

Thursday, June 19, is an official holiday for Broadview municipal employees.

For more information, visit broadview-il.gov.

