5 Tips for a Dementia-Friendly Thanksgiving

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Offers Information for Those Caring for a Loved One with Dementia

With Thanksgiving approaching, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering five tips to help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses ensure their Thanksgiving celebration is dementia-friendly.

“Families caring for a loved one with dementia deserve to join together and celebrate Thanksgiving, and there a few simple steps they can take to make that celebration as joyful as possible,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, SIFI, AFA’s Director of Educational & Social Services. “For caregivers, it means creating an environment where our loved ones can feel safe, valued, and present in the moment. Being proactive and prepared are the best tools caregivers can use to give their loved one a Happy Thanksgiving.”

AFA offers the following tips to help make a Thanksgiving celebration dementia-friendly:

Schedule the celebration early and incorporate the person’s routine. Individuals living with dementia can “sundown,” a syndrome which could cause agitation and confusion in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Adding a celebration with a house full of guests can impact these symptoms. Consider holding the celebration earlier in the day to make your loved one feel more comfortable. Changes in daily routine are challenging for someone living with dementia, so to the greatest extent possible, plan the celebration around an established routine.

Prepare everyone involved prior to the celebration. Try to familiarize your loved one with all guests beforehand by showing photos, sharing stories, or arranging a phone or Facetime chat prior to the celebration. You could also make an invitation to the event to share with them so they know details and that it will be happening. Consider sharing beneficial information with guests about your loved one: ways to communicate with the person, what they respond well to, and what may cause distress. These details are particularly important if guests have not seen the person recently, and they will help facilitate positive interactions and engagement.

Keep your loved one involved. Make adaptations that enable your loved one to participate in the celebration. Focus on what they can currently do and invite them to help by preparing ingredients for a simple dish, setting the table, decorating, and other activities. Playing familiar music or going through old photos are good ways to reminisce and bring joy and positive feelings to the celebration. For intergenerational activities, try singing familiar songs together, doing art activities, and sharing a snack.

Make a quiet space available. Prepare a quiet place away from the crowd where the person with dementia can go if the celebration becomes overwhelming. Provide familiar comfort items in the space (i.e., favorite blanket, sweater, stuffed animal) to help them feel safe and at ease. Try to control the flow of visitors when possible; those in early stages are better able to interact than those in later stages.

Plan for help. Preparing and holding a holiday gathering can be stressful, even without the additional responsibilities of caring for a loved one with dementia. Relatives and friends might be eager to help but may not know how. Don’t be afraid to let them know what you need, whether you are asking them to bring a dish, help with cooking, shopping, or decorating, or spending time with your loved one while you are preparing for the celebration.

Caregivers who have questions about creating a dementia-friendly Thanksgiving celebration or any other question relating to dementia or caregiving can contact the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline, seven days a week, by phone (866-232-8484), text message (646-586-5283), or web chat (www.alzfdn.org).