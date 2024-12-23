5 surprising conditions that are treatable with telehealth

When you think of reasons for a telehealth visit, symptoms like a sore throat or cough may come to mind. With the popularity of telehealth, there’s a chance you may have had this type of visit already. However, you may be surprised to learn there are other conditions that can be addressed at a telehealth visit beyond a common cold.

“There’s a wide range of conditions and symptoms providers can address through telehealth visits,” says Dr. Edmund Fernandez, the medical director of virtual health for Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care.

“Telehealth is a wonderful option if you want treatment wherever you are in your home state,” Dr. Fernandez adds. “If your provider can gather enough details about your symptoms through a virtual examination, they can provide a diagnosis and treatment plan.”

Depending on the type of telehealth visit – an e-visit, quick care virtual visit or a video visit with your own provider – the provider will want to see, hear and discuss your symptoms and medical history in detail.

Lesser-known conditions that can be treated with telehealth include:

Allergies

Acne

Minor burns

Mental health, such as depression or anxiety

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

For children aged 3 and up, you can also schedule telehealth visits for head lice and pink eye.

Some of these conditions may require a prescription included in your treatment plan. This saves you a trip, especially when you may not want to leave the house.

Dr. Fernandez notes an e-visit, where you send a message to a virtual care provider instead of appearing on video, may be better suited for conditions you are already familiar with. “If this is the first time you are experiencing a symptom, a video visit is more appropriate,” he says.

With any telehealth visit, there is always a chance you may have to come in person for further testing. More severe or complex cases should also be seen in person.

To schedule a virtual visit with your own provider, it’s best to call their office and ask if it’s appropriate for your situation.

Learn your virtual care options: Illinois | Wisconsin