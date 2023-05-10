4th Annual Virtual Black World Prayer Day, May 27th

Noted Evangelist Dr. Verndale Sheldou will be the keynote speaker at the 4th Annual Virtual Black World Prayer Day on Saturday, May 27th, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The event is part of activities marking Africa Liberation Week to express gratitude to God and seek divine intervention for struggling Black people worldwide.

“I am truly grateful, honored and excited to be selected to keynote this year’s Black World Prayer Day event,” said Dr. Sheldou. “I look forward to focusing on what is on our hearts for Africa and Black world after seeking the Lord on this issue.”

The event will be held amid the rise of false prophets in Kenya, the attack by Black youths on Chicago’s Downtown, the fighting in Sudan, and superpower rivalry in Africa.

“Presenters are expected to articulate the roles of Black clergy, men and women including youth, as the superpowers engage in a new scramble to plunder Africa,” said Min. Dr. Nicholas Okaijah-Thompson, spokesperson of the organizers.

“Sudan, Africa’s third largest country, is in turmoil as rival generals are teamed up with foreign partners in exploiting the economic resources God has bestowed on the country.”

The spokesperson stated that he is confident that Dr. Sheldou’s immense knowledge, expertise and experience will enable her to lead the prayer gathering effectively with the Holy Spirit’s guidance.

An ordained minister, Dr. Sheldou is the Founder of the Living Sacrifices Ministries, Chicago. Recognized for her powerful and insightful presentation of the Word, she holds PhD in Psychology and Biblical Studies and Ed.D in Education Leadership and Organizational Change. She has provided 30 years of services in clinical, administrative, counseling and educational fields. She was adjunct professor at Chicago State University and served as vice-president and director of Behavioral Health at several private and public health care facilities.

She is married to Rev. James Sheldou of Liberia and pastor of the Living Sacrifice Ministries.

Other highlights of the event will be a praise and worship session led by Pastor -Sister Abiola of Nigeria, and a performance by Rev. Douglas Mandere and children from Kenya.

Past participants in the event include Rev. Dr. George Kugblenu, ex-Ghana Ambassador to Algeria, Rev. Dr. Joseph Rhoiney, president, Ministry One, Pastor Cy Fields, Rev. Dr. Kofi-Noonoo, president of the Council of Ghanaian Churches and Rev. Ernest Baker, senior pastor, New Hope Christian Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. James Acquaah, pastor of the Ghanaian Presbyterian Church of Chicago, Rev. Emmanuel Amonoo, pastor, Rev. Nana Owusu-Bempah, associate pastor and Evangelist Kwamina Sam, all of the First United Ghana Church of Chicago as well as representatives of the Caribbean, Togo, Kenya and Uganda.

This year’s event is being organized jointly by the Africa Resurrection and Restoration Ministries (ARRM) and the new U.S. African Christians Organization (USACO)..

For more information call (312) 409 4579 or contact us at [email protected]