4th Annual Cook County Juneteenth Illinois Celebration to Be Held June 14th and 22nd

Scholarship Reception with Mayor Johnson and All-day Panels and Activities Celebrating Black Liberation and Equity in Education, Entrepreneurship, Criminal Justice, and Health Care

A celebration and community recognition event is planned for Cook County’s Juneteenth IL 2024 which takes place Friday, June 14th & Saturday 22nd, as a part of “Juneteenth Illinois,” an initiative commemorating the official June 19 date. This year marks the 4th annual celebration of the day by the county since it became an official holiday in December of 2020.

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer (2nd District) and Barbara Deer (Juneteenth IL Executive Director) are heading up the effort this year. Juneteenth Illinois is a collaboration between The Office of Cook County Commissioner Deer, Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd District), Congressman Danny Davis (7th District), State Senator Lakesia Collins (5th District), State Representative Yolonda Morris, (9th District,) State Representative Jawaharial “Omar” Williams (10th District), Alderwoman Monique Scott (24th Ward), Alderman Walter Burnett (27th Ward), Cook County Juneteenth Joint Planning Committee, State of Illinois and the City of Chicago. The day-long panel activities will be held at Malcolm X College Saturday, June 22, located at 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will speak at the Juneteenth Scholarship Reception being held on the evening of June 14. $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students. The scholarships will be awarded to ten newly selected students with additional monies given to returning students. The program includes a showcase of youth leadership in the arts with African dance, a drumline, soulful

music, the annual “Divine 9 roll call”, and great food. The sold-out event will be held at the 540 Madison rooftop.

On June 22, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle will offer the welcome and opening remarks to the conference. Juneteenth Illinois runs all day and will provide a varied slate of programming including panel discussions, resource fair, blood drive and entertainment.

All access to Juneteenth Illinois 2024 panels and activities is FREE to the public, although pre- registration is strongly encouraged for this popular event.

“Every year we look forward to educating and engaging Chicagoans about the work being done in this city around justice and the people doing it and this year is no different,” said Commissioner Dennis Deer. “We plan to continue building community and Black joy.”

Here is the schedule for June 22 at Malcolm X College:

Saturday, June 22, 2004

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Panel #1 Health Breakfast and Panel: Health & Wellness – Food is Medicine

10 a.m. -11 a.m. Panel #2: Justice Panel: Pathways to Freedom: From No Entry to Re- Entry to Resources

11 a.m. – 12 Noon Panel #3: Economic Development/Wealth Panel: Securing the Bag

12 Noon – 1:30 p.m. Senior Bingo/Luncheon

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Panel #4: Education Panel: You Got Options- Traditional Vs Trade

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Family/Youth Entertainment

Additionally, as a part of Juneteenth Illinois 2024, the www.JuneteenthIllinois.com website provides resources and events information from across the state. It serves as a unified, one-stop portal for the public to learn about how Illinoisans are celebrating Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.

Ongoing updates are added to the website regularly and organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit their information to be included in the resources and/or events page.

To add an event, simply complete the website’s online form.

Sponsors include: PepsiCo, Gift of Hope, AETNA, Steans Family Foundation, Chase Bank, Chicago Federation of Labor, Evolent, Superior Ambulance, Habilitative Systems, Comcast, William Everett, 540 W Madison, Wyn-Win Communications, 1 Real Freedom, Commissioner Dennis Deer, Commissioner Bill Lowry, Commissioner Tara Stamps, State Senator Lakesia Collins, IL State Representative Yolanda Morris, Aetna, Malcolm X College, Congressman Danny K. Davis, Alderwoman Monique Scott, Alderman Walter Burnett and State Representative Jawaharial “Omar” Williams.

For more information about Juneteenth Illinois, visit www.Juneteenthillinois.com.