4th Annual Coats, Cookies & Cocoa Drive Brings Warmth, Joy, and Community Together in Chicago

The Touch Gift Foundation, NFP®, in collaboration with our incredible partners Lands’ End, Burlington, Midwest Food Bank, One Warm Coat, and Coleman Branch, is proud to present the 4th Annual Coats, Cookies & Cocoa Drive. This heartwarming event aims to provide warmth, joy, and resources to community members in need during the holiday season.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the Bessie Coleman Branch, Chicago Public Library (731 East 63rd Street, Chicago, IL 60637). This year, we’re excited to distribute coats, hats, gloves, and more to over 300 individuals and families, while offering a festive experience packed with s’mores, cookies, hot cocoa, and holiday cheer.

Donations are still being accepted until Friday, November 22, 2024, at:

Bessie Coleman Branch, 731 East 63rd Street, Chicago, IL 60637

731 East 63rd Street, Chicago, IL 60637 Alderman David Moore’s 17th Ward Office, 1344 W 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

Thanks to the generous contributions of our partners, we’ve been able to expand the impact of this initiative. With the support of Lands’ End, Burlington, Midwest Food Bank, One Warm Coat, and Coleman Branch, this year’s drive will go beyond providing clothing—it will create lasting memories and a sense of community for all involved.

“Our mission is about more than distributing coats; it’s about creating a warm, welcoming environment where neighbors can come together and feel cared for,” said Keona Owens, Founding Executive Director of the Touch Gift Foundation, NFP®. “We’re deeply grateful to our partners for making this vision a reality.”

The day will feature:

Coat, hat, and clothes distribution

Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations (limited supply)

6 pallets of goodies

Delicious s’mores, cookies, and hot cocoa

A festive atmosphere filled with love and joy

Media Invitation

We invite all local media outlets to cover this impactful event. Interviews with organizers, volunteers, and beneficiaries will be available on-site. For more information or to RSVP for media access, please contact Keona Owens at 312-469-0803 or [email protected].

Join us as we come together to make a meaningful difference this season at the 4th Annual Coats, Cookies & Cocoa Drive!

About Touch Gift Foundation, NFP®

Touch Gift Foundation, NFP®, established in 2018, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty by addressing critical societal issues and empowering communities through resource distribution, outreach initiatives, and educational programs.

Our Impact:

Through the dedication of our team and the generosity of supporters like you:

FY24 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024): We distributed 22,341 cases of resources, serving 25,758 community members.

FY25 (July 1, 2024 – Present): So far, we’ve distributed 10,461 cases of resources, serving 8,718 community members—and counting!

For more information, visit 24LovNWarmth.eventbrite.com