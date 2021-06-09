49 local businesses to receives a $5,000 Grant during a check celebration

The Lake County Community Economic Development Department (LCCEDD) provided a new source of economic relief that was available to small business owners in Lake County. The funding was offered through the Community Investment Fund of Indiana (CIFI), which received a grant for $615,000. LCCEDD secured the grant through the Cares Act, a federal program aimed to help small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In May 2021, CIFI provided a grant of $5,000 to small businesses in Lake County. The organization focuses on serving women and minority-owned business enterprises whose presence delivers a lasting impact on the local economy.

The funding was available through CIFI’s Fund 21 Small Business Resiliency Program and by the Federal Community Development Block Grant Program through the COVID-19 CARES Act authorized by Congress. LCCEDD and the Lake County Redevelopment Commission awarded $615,000 to CIFI to administer and distribute the grants to eligible small businesses, which are not expected to be repaid. CIFI focused on assisting businesses that had not received any other funding through existing grants and loan programs.

Various organizations collaborated with CIFI to improve small business development in Lake County, we appreciate the partnership with the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, the Legacy Foundation, the Indiana Small Business Development Center. All the partners are helping to promote the Fund 21 Program and identify small businesses that are eligible to receive the grants.

The Community Investment Fund of Indiana is certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution. CIFI is a statewide small business lender with offices located in Hammond and Indianapolis, IN. CIFI is funded by state and federal agencies, Indiana banks, and other philanthropic organizations.

LCCEDD is a unit of Lake County government that focuses on housing finance and loans to established industrial or commercial businesses with access to the Lake County Revolving Loan Fund.