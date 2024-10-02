$4,100,000 jackpot-winning Lotto ticket sold in Stone Park 

An Illinois Lottery retailer is feeling like they hit the jackpot after selling a winning Lotto ticket worth $4.1 million.

Jay’s Fresh Market in Stone Park sold the jackpot-winning ticket for the September 28 Lotto drawing. The store is about 15 miles west of downtown Chicago, located at 1550 North Mannheim Road.

“When we first heard the news, we thought it was fake or a joke,” laughed Minesh Patel, owner of Jay’s Fresh Market. “But the morning after the drawing, a customer came in and said ‘Did you see? Somebody won the Lotto jackpot last night and they bought their ticket here!’ That’s when we realized it was real – I was so surprised and excited.”

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto drawing to score the $4.1 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 1-11-15-16-34-41.

“While I have no idea who the winner is, I really hope it’s one of our regular customers, most of whom we know by name,” added Patel.



For selling the winning ticket, Jay’s Fresh Market will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $41,000.

“We are looking forward to using the bonus to make improvements and updates to our business. We especially want to increase our security and technology to keep our store and our staff safe. We have five loyal employees who have been with us since we opened our doors in 2017,” shared Patel.

Just a few years back, Jay’s Fresh Market also sold a $75,000 winning scratch-off ticket.



In September 2024 alone, more than 435,000 winning Lotto game tickets were sold with total prizes amounting to over $5.5 million for Illinois Lottery players.



Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

