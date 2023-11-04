$400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Palos Heights

Photo courtesy: 7-Eleven, 6350 W. 135th St, Palos Heights, IL (Google Maps)

An Illinois Lottery retailer is celebrating after selling a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $400,000 yesterday.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 6350 W 135th Street in Palos Heights, just southwest of Chicago.

The lucky player matched all five numbers in the Thursday midday drawing to score the $400,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 5-10-19-27-30.

In total, over 16,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Thursday, November 2 midday drawing, netting Illinois Lottery players over $440,000.

This is also an exciting win for the 7-Eleven in Palos Heights that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $4,000.

So far in 2023, over 10.2 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to nearly $60 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

