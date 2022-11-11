$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $189 Million for Friday’s Draw

One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million – after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, November 9 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at 923 N. 14th St. in Murphysboro.

The lucky player matched all five numbers, 5-13-29-38-59, plus added the game’s Megaplier feature to win the $4 million prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000, one percent of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 39,000 winning tickets were sold, and over $4.2 million in prizes were won in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, November 11 at 10 p.m (CT).

The jackpot, up for grabs, is an estimated $189 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Visit Illinoislottery.com for more information.

