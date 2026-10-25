The organization’s event will be held on Monday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St.

Thirty-six artists will receive unrestricted awards from the Chicago-based nonprofit granting organization across three categories: the 3Arts Awards ($30K each), Next Level Awards ($50K each), and the peer-selected Make a Wave Awards ($2K each).

The evening will feature performances by past 3Arts awardees: Keyierra Collins, Sparklmami and Sandra Delgado.

“When artists rise, communities rise with them,” says Cat Tager, 3Arts Executive Director. “In 2027 we will celebrate 20 years of 3Arts programming; work which has put over $10 million directly into the hands of Chicago artists. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide the critical support that helps them to experiment, to take risks, and ultimately to elevate our city.”

The MSUFCU Community Award ($30K) goes to Wisdom Baty (Bronzeville), a multidisciplinary artist, educator, curator, cultural organizer, and mother. Her practice centers artist care, collaboration, and community-rooted civic engagement, exploring how cultural spaces can foster connection, creative sustainability, and collective well-being.

Wisdom Baty (Photo provided).

Baty is the founder of WILD YAMS: Black Mothers Artist Residency, a residency and curatorial platform that provides Black artist mothers and caretakers with the time, space, and resources needed to sustain their creative practices. She has cultivated artist-centered programs, exhibitions, and public engagements that prioritize care, access, rest, and long-term cultural sustainability, while uplifting intergenerational community voices and Black matrilineal care.

She holds a BFA in Painting from the University of Illinois Chicago and an MA in Arts Administration and Policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Baty says: “I see my work as an essential part of my identity. I wouldn’t have thought to create a residency like WILD YAMS for Black mothers without experiencing the highs and lows of navigating being an artist as a Black mother. I am shocked often by the current lack of residencies that focus on mothers and women of color.”

Baty told the Chicago Crusader: “WILD YAMS is excited about our next phase, which is strategic planning and which will include holding visioning sessions with alumni and dreaming up a permanent site on the South Side to operate and continue to cultivate a Black artist mothers’ studio practice.”

Other awardees include: Kara Brody, Chicago, movement artist and educator. Her work embodies social connection using dance as a site of queer belonging and collaborative inquiry.

Silvita Diaz Brown, a choreographer, dancer, movement educator, yoga teacher and founder of Chicago’s Sildance/AcroDanza. Her dance-theater company blends contemporary dance, physical theater, acrobatics, and storytelling.

John Chapman, Chicago, teaching artist, musician, culture bearer, and co-director of Azania Drum Core. He creates spaces where young people can develop discipline, confidence, cultural connection, leadership, and a genuine sense of belonging.

Luca Cruzat is a visual art and contemporary printmaker, whose practice centers on collagraphy, installation, and three-dimensional objects. (In partnership with Artspace Southern Illinois).

Diana Solís is a photographer, artist, and educator whose practice includes photography, painting, illustration, public murals, and installation.

Tina Fakhrid-Deen, theater, cultivates spaces where the community practices liberation together. Her work centers on the belief that imagination is one of our greatest tools for creating abolitionist, peace-rooted, and more just futures.

3Arts Awardees. Top Left to Right: Wisdom Baty, Luca Cruzat, John Chapman, Tina Fakhrid-Deen. Bottom Left to Right: Diana Solis, Sandie Chun-shan Yi, Kara Brody, Marvin Tate, Silvita Diaz Brown, Tahirah Whittington. (Photo provided).



Ana Santos, actress, singer, director, costume designer, and teaching artist. She believes that theater is a powerful vehicle for storytelling, cultural preservation and social transformation.

Marvin Tate is a Chicago artist, poet, musician, educator, and community arts activist whose work for more than 30 years has explored memory, Black identity, spirituality, improvisation, and radical imagination.

Tahirah Whittington is a Grammy-nominated cellist and founding member of D-Composed and the Ritz Chamber Players. She has performed with the Dear Evan Hansen Broadway National Tour and Hamilton: An American Musical in Chicago, as well as having noted recording credits.

Sandie (Chun-shan) Yi is a Chicago visual and textile artist, disability culture maker, and educator, whose work spans wearable art, textiles, sculpture, biomaterials, and social practice.

3Arts has assisted more than 3,050 artists with grants since 2007. Awardees reflect 66 percent women artists, 74 percent artists of color and 17 percent Deaf or disabled artists.

Tickets to the 2026 3Arts Awards Celebration include a welcome reception, awards program, and a jubilant after-party. Tickets cost $50-$300 and are available at 3arts.org.

Funds raised during the event will be split between 3Arts and the Chicago nonprofit Center for Native Futures.

Founded in 1912 and reimagined as an arts service organization in 2007, 3Arts supports artists in the Chicago metropolitan and greater Carbondale areas working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts.

3Arts extends thanks to various organizations and event sponsors, while also recognizing support for the Next Level Awards from an anonymous donor at The Chicago Community Foundation, the Paul Angell Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

For more information on sponsors, complete bios on awardees and tickets, visit 3arts.org.