3,800 Blacks in Michigan have COVID-19, report says. 40 percent of deaths in state are Black.

Kristen Jordan Shamus, Kristi Tanner and Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press

Many suspected the novel coronavirus would hit Detroiters hard — a city where poverty and health disparities, lack of access to consistent health care and water shutoffs have long vexxed a majority black population.

New state data reveals just how bad it is.

About 35% of Michiganders with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are African-American —about 3,800 people, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Among those who have died from complications of the disease, at least 40% were African American.

“We are suffering at a disproportionate rate,” said the Rev. Charles C. Adams, pastor at the historic Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit, where he said COVID-19 has dealt a painful blow to his predominantly black congregation of about 7,000 members.

“The coronavirus has revealed divides” in race, class, and health care access, he said.

Read the full story at https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2020/04/03/coronavirus-covid-19-cases-wayne-county-detroit-michigan/5116620002/