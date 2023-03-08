$350,000 Luck Day Lotto ticket sold in Metro East area

If you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Metro East area over the weekend, you could be starting your week off with $350,000 in your pocketbook.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Godfrey MotoMart, 5311 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey. The lucky winner hit all five numbers in the evening draw on Sunday, March 5 to win the jackpot. The $350,000 grand prize was won with the winning numbers: 7-18-20-26-34.

All told, almost 14,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help. The helpline is a 24-hour service that connects callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting “GAMBLER” to 833234.