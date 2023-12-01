30th Annual Harvest Feast celebrates milestone year with inspirational talents

DR. VERNON G. SMITH stands by a portrait of his mother, Rev. Julia E. Smith.

The 30th annual Harvest Feast took on a new dimension this year as State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) revealed an exciting addition to the traditional Thanksgiving celebration. The event, held on Friday, Nov. 17, featured a lineup of talented groups and individuals offering inspiration through song, word, and dance.

The Harvest Feast’s religious service kicked off at 7 p.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2307 Rhode Island St. in Gary. The focal point of the celebration was the addition of an inspiration component, featuring performances by notable groups and individuals. The New Hope Praise Team, Chienoo’s praise dancers’ group, the West Side Theatre Guild Repertoire Dance Co, Stephan Henderson, Gloria Morson, and Pamela Pruitt graced the event with their talents.

The musical and dance performances were curated to enhance the spiritual atmosphere of the Harvest Feast, providing attendees with a unique and uplifting experience. Dr. Smith emphasized the significance of the event as both a celebration of Thanksgiving and a memorial to his mother, the Rev. Julia E. Smith, and his aunt, Magnolia Allen.

VOLUNTEERS PREPARE TO serve the Harvest Feast to guests. PERFORMING AT THE service was the New Hope Praise Team.

Following the religious service, attendees were treated to a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal. The menu included a spread featuring turkey, dressing, beef roast, macaroni and cheese, green beans, greens, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, and dessert.

The event, which was free and open to the public, attracted a diverse audience eager to partake in the festivities. The Harvest Feast has become a cherished tradition in Gary, bringing together residents from all walks of life to celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving and community.

As the 30th Annual Harvest Feast concluded, Dr. Vernon G. Smith expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event and looked forward to continuing the tradition in the years to come. The fusion of traditional Thanksgiving elements with the addition of inspirational talents marked a memorable milestone in the history of the Harvest Feast, solidifying its place as a cornerstone event in the Gary community.