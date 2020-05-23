Get nostalgic and get hooked on Lifetime as the network looks back on its last three-decades of beloved original movies. The summer-long celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie begins with two-time Emmy® nominee and NAACP Image Award winner Niecy Nash (star of critically acclaimed “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”) hosting a special kick-off movie marathon weekend featuring two full days of the most celebrated movies on May 30-31. In June, spend Father’s Day looking back at movies featuring the best and worst of Lifetime dads. Next, on Independence Day weekend enjoy two full days of the network’s best thrillers on July 4-5. The special marathon weekends will culminate in new primetime premieres and new original Lifetime Movies will continue to air all summer on Saturday and Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. Lifetime’s sister network LMN will also be celebrating the 30th Anniversary with specially themed movie marathons every Sunday throughout the month of August. Movies for June and July marathons on Lifetime and marathons on LMN will be announced at later dates.

The Lifetime Original Movie first launched in 1990 with ‘Memories of a Murder,’ and since then has solidified its place in pop culture. The movies have garnered over 63 Emmy® nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations and 20 Critics Choice nods, and have been included as part of the cultural conversation on television from SNL to The Soup and on social media platforms.

Many of the entertainment industry’s biggest names got their start with Lifetime original movies, including one of their first starring roles for actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell and Kristen Stewart, to directorial debuts for Kyra Sedgwick, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Alicia Keys, Courteney Cox, Angela Bassett and more.

On Saturday, May 30, Robin Roberts Presents: (“Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”) at 2:00 p.m.

This film stars Niecy Nash, Rayven Symone Ferrell and Ta’Rhonda Jones – (2020).

In the summer of 1998, Gloria Williams (Nash), reeling from a recent miscarriage, drove from her home in South Carolina and walked into a Jacksonville, Florida hospital posing as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah Mobley (Ferrell) out of her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Jones) arms. Gloria went on to rename the baby Alexis and raised her as her own. It wasn’t until years later, when Alexis applied for her first job and couldn’t provide identification, that she realized something was wrong. After confronting Gloria, Alexis learned the truth and decided to keep the secret as long as she could, until an anonymous tip soon led to Gloria’s arrest and their world came tumbling down. The film is based on a true story and is the first movie under the “Robin Roberts Presents” banner and executive produced by the award-winning journalist.

For more information, visit www.mylifetime.com.