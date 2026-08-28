30-Day Notice Leads Gary renter to Own House Next Door to Michael Jackson’s Home

It’s Saturday afternoon at 2300 Jackson Street. Gary’s most famous house, the Jackson Home, is abuzz with tourists taking selfies in front of a marble monument bearing an image of the King of Pop.

Watching the activity from her porch across the street is the neighborhood’s newest resident, Anito Shelby. As a diverse group of visitors gaze at the Jackson Home where the Jackson family lived before achieving global fame, a U-Haul truck is parked in Shelby’s front yard. Several young people are moving furniture into her new home.

Before Shelby moved into her new home, the previous owner flipped it after spending tens of thousands of dollars to rehab the property. When Shelby realized the house was next to the Jackson Home, she nearly flipped.

One month ago, Shelby told her landlord to beat it after she was given a 30-day notice alleging she violated the lease agreement on a house she was renting in Gary’s Horace Mann neighborhood. The single mother with a daughter and son had nowhere to go and began searching for a place to stay near the Jackson Home.

Today, Shelby’s life has become a thriller for her family. After a short search for a place to rent, Shelby ended up buying a house that’s three times the value of the Jackson family home and others in the neighborhood.

A deeply spiritual woman who hosts Bible talks in her home, Shelby didn’t know her house was located next to the Jackson family home until her daughter Ebony went to see the house after they learned it was for sale.

Less than two weeks before the blockbuster film “Michael” premiered at West Side High in Gary, owner Irma Leibas put the house up for sale after buying it from Janine Bray, a longtime resident and childhood friend of Jackson family singer Rebbie Jackson, whom I once wrote about for Capital B Gary.

After purchasing the house for $65,000 in January, Leibas gave the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house an extensive renovation. Once a lime green house, it was painted a darker shade of green. Inside, the home was painted light gray, and a wall that separated the kitchen and living room was removed, creating a larger, more open space. In the bathroom, a new sink, floor and wall tiles were installed. The garage was also given a fresh coat of white paint.

A U-HAUL truck sits in front of Anito Shelby’s new home across the street from Michael Jackson’a childhood home in Gary, Indiana.

Anito Shelby watches tourists visit Michael Jackson’s childhood home from her new house across the street.

In addition to stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher, the kitchen cabinets were painted white. The house also came with a washer and dryer.

The description on real estate website Zillow mentions that the house is “adjacent to the residence of Michael Jackson.”

After rehabbing the house, Leibas put it on the market for $184,000. On Zillow, she uploaded 34 photos of the renovated house. She also posted a music video that began with a shot of the Jackson family home before quickly panning to Shelby’s house across the street. As Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” plays, viewers see different shots of the rooms in Shelby’s house.

Shelby initially rented the home, which was taken off the market three times before she bought it, according to property records. With help from Leibas’ real estate team, Shelby bought the house for $183,000 with a mortgage on July 23.

“She even paid the closing costs,” Shelby said.

The value of the home is nearly three times more than most homes in the neighborhood. According to Zillow, home prices in the neighborhood range from $43,000 to $68,000. The Jackson family home is valued at $57,600.

Shelby said she was once a homeowner who lost her home to foreclosure after her marriage ended in divorce in 2004.

“My husband walked out on us. I just had a stroke and wasn’t able to work, so we lost the house.”

Shelby said her ex-husband died in 2024 of a massive stroke.

“He became saved and we became friends. I organized his funeral and forgave him.”

In 2008, Shelby was in the headlines after her then boyfriend, Marlon Stringfellow, raped her, ran her over with his car and attacked her with a hatchet. Shelby survived after doctors treated her injuries.

Stringfellow was charged with attempted murder, rape, criminal confinement, battery, intimidation and sexual battery. Shelby said that following the attack, she suffered two strokes and was placed in a coma for days after her lungs and kidneys collapsed.

In March this year, Shelby signed a lease to rent a house in the historic Horace Mann neighborhood. On June 26, as Shelby prepared to host a Fourth of July barbecue for 40 people, she received a 30-day notice to terminate her lease agreement from her landlord, Great Work Property Care.

According to the notice obtained by the Gary Crusader, attorneys at DeHaan Legal, LLC, a law firm representing Great Work Property Care, accused Shelby of causing nearly $999 in damage to sewer pipes by flushing baby wipes and napkins down the bathroom toilet. Shelby was also accused of conducting church services inside the home and having an unauthorized pet on the premises, alleged violations of the lease agreement.

In addition to the $999, Shelby’s landlord demanded she pay $150 in legal fees for a total of $1,150.

A phone call to DeHaan Legal, LLC was not returned by Crusader press time Wednesday.

After receiving the 30-day notice, Shelby said she and her daughter Ebony began looking for a place to live.

“We looked and looked and looked. We found this house on Zillow,” Shelby recalled. “I saw the photos and said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ They redid the place through and through. Looking at the outside of the house, I just knew it was nice on the inside.

“I cared about the inside of the house. I wanted to know if the inside matched the pictures.”

Shelby said she didn’t know the house was next to the Jackson family home until her daughter visited it on June 29.

“She said, ‘Mom, the house is next to Michael Jackson’s house,’” Shelby recalled.

Shelby said she then viewed the 20 second video Leibas made. Shelby said the house’s location was not the reason she bought it.

“I fell in love with this house, not the location,” Shelby said. “I was looking for a nice place to live with my daughter and son. What’s across the street simply came with it.”

Shelby said she sits on her porch about 15 times a day, more than at her previous home.

Shelby’s front porch is her front-row seat to the daily entertainment of visitors, Michael Jackson impersonators and T-shirt vendors seeking to make some bucks from products celebrating the life of the King of Po]p. Sometimes Shelby peeks out her window to people-watch.

“I watch buses, RVs, trucks stop. There was a family reunion in front of the house the other day. Sometimes I try to read the license plates on cars. It’s definitely a lot to see.”

Shelby said despite living next to the famous house, she has never walked over to the structure. Although she’s a Michael Jackson fan whose favorite song is “Billie Jean,” Shelby spends much of her time reading the Bible and hosting Bible study sessions in her home with several relatives.

However, Shelby said she has never been outside as much as she has been since living next door to the Jackson family home.

“I love it. It’s never boring. I’m a 65-year-old woman on disability. The word of God excites me,” Shelby said.