$3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Mount Prospect

Photo courtesy: BP gas station, 1625 E. Euclid Dr., Mount Prospect, IL (Google Maps)

A lucky Illinois Lottery player took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and ended up landing the top prize worth a cool $3 million.

The winning 3,000,000 Cash Fortune scratch-off ticket was purchased at a BP gas station, located at 1625 East Euclid Drive in Mount Prospect, IL.

“This is such happy news,” exclaimed Benny Lukose, Manager at BP in Mount Prospect. “While we sell a lot of lottery tickets, I can definitely recognize our regular customers – so I bet I’ll know the winner. I hope the lucky winner stops in to tell us, so we can share in the excitement of their big win!”

This is also a big win for the BP retailer. For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For BP in Mount Prospect, that means a $30,000 cash bonus.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” expressed Lukose. “Business can be slow at times due to competitors, so with this bonus, we plan to use it to cover some business expenses. We are very grateful!”

So far in 2023, more than 50 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery winners over $1.1 billion in prizes.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prizes.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.