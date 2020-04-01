Public invited to listen or comment on Chicago police superintendent board selection

The Chicago Police Board will announce the names of the top three finalists for Chicago’s next police superintendent.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the finalists are Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, current Aurora Police Chief Ziman and CPD Deputy Chief Ernest Cato.

Charlie Beck is currently acting as interim superintendent. He took on the temporary role in November 2019.

The Chicago Police Board will announce the finalists Wednesday afternoon.

The public can listen in and take part in the 4 p.m. meeting by calling 408-418-9388 and entering access code 962 181 026 followed by the # key.

The meeting will take place entirely by audio conference to comply with the restrictions in place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Please note: Prior sign-up is required of those wishing to address the Board. To add your name to the list of speakers, please contact the Board’s office at 312-742-4194 or Carisa.Boatman@cityofchicago.org up to 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.