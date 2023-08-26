2nd Annual “Right Back At Ya” back to school event a success

Photo caption: Chicago Blackhawks players gave hockey lessons to local children.

The Chicago Blackhawks in collaboration with Community Goods, a non-profit founded by West Side native Joe “Freshgoods” Robinson, welcomed nearly 500 students and their families Saturday, August 19, for the second annual ‘Right Back at Ya’ pop-up event in the parking facilities of Fifth Third Arena.

According to the Chicago Blackhawks, the charitable pop-up shop, Community Goods and the Blackhawks Foundation provided the tools and resources needed to create a positive back-to-school experience for participating students and their families.

“This marks the second annual event, signifying not only a celebration of our partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks, but also a testament to the significance of community,” said Robinson.

He elaborated saying, “It remains a big commitment of mine to amplify my voice and utilize my platform to inspire the emerging generation of students. This event lays the foundation for translating those beliefs into action. Just as Chicago’s West Side holds a special place in my heart, this collaboration with the Chicago Blackhawks mirrors the same values, building a path towards lasting positive change for our community.”

The two groups also collaborated with several partners to provide students in grades 6-12 family-friendly activities and resources needed to create a positive back-to-school experience. Event highlights included free vision screenings by Prevent Blindness and Midwestern University, and school supplies and merchandise provided by Community Goods and the Blackhawks.

Shoes and clothing were provided by Joe Freshgoods, haircuts by His & Hers Barber School, with free produce box items by Dion’s Chicago Dream. Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic was on hand for a Meet and Greet.

“We’re thrilled to build upon the great momentum with Community Goods and Joe Freshgoods for our second annual back-to-school event to ensure West Side students and their families are well prepared for the upcoming school year,” said Sara Guderyahn, executive director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and vice president of Social Impact and Outreach.

“This event is part of our shared long-term commitment to support and work alongside our neighbors and schools on the West Side. We’re also thrilled to announce the next West Side school that will debut their own Open Market Goods concept that will help incentivize and reward students based on positive merits and behaviors.”