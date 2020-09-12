2nd Annual BUFI ‘Bikes the Shore for Unity’ in South Shore

In its efforts to build unity in the South Shore community, the Black United Fund of Illinois (BUFI) will be hosting its 2nd Annual BUFI Bikes the Shore for Unity on Saturday, Sept. 12th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“The goal of the BUFI Bikes the Shore eight-mile, two-hour ride is to symbolize unity within the South Shore community and Chicagoland areas. This is not simply a demonstration of unity; it is designed to inspire the community, while embracing the human spirit with empowerment and resources,” states Carolyn Day, BUFI Executive Director.

Day went on to say, “BUFI Bikes the Shore represents positive, pedal-pumping energy on two wheels, rolling through South Shore while supporting healthy hearts, peace, love and light. This ride is for community members, peace activists and bicycle enthusiasts. All are welcome to ride!”

Among the activities will be a warm-up for cyclists, free refreshments and registration for the Census for South Shore residents and participants. The eight-mile unity journey will conclude with a community call to action in the courtyard adjacent to BUFI’s headquarters, 1809 E. 71st Street.

BUFI Bikes the Shore for Unity is planned in partnership with the Black United Fund of Illinois, Equiticity, Divvy, Bosch ebikes, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, MG Media, and Census 2020.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged and expected throughout this event for the comfort and safety of all. Those who are feeling ill or have any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home. Stronger together (even when safely apart)!

Tickets are free, go to Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bike-the-shore-for-unity-tickets-119157949635

For more information, contact Carolyn Day, executivedirector@bufi.org; 773.324.0494.