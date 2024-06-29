29th Annual Black Women’s Expo to Feature Soulful Songstress Angie Stone

Half-priced tickets now on sale at Chicagoland Walgreens locations

Today, Black Women’s Expo founder and executive producer Merry Green took to Facebook and Instagram to announce the performance of soulful songstress Angie Stone at the 29th Annual Black Women’s Expo (BWe NEXT). The show takes place August 2 – 4, 2024 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther (North Building, Hall C-1), with Stone gracing the main stage Saturday, August 3rd.

Stone, who is also a songwriter, actress and producer, is best known for hits such as “Brotha,” “No More Rain,” “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and a host of others.

“When securing talent for BWe, we try to select crowd favorites who have a portfolio of songs that resonate with our target audience,” said Green. “Angie Stone definitely fits this bill, and has a fan base that is cross generational.”

Festivities surrounding BWe NEXT will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place Friday, August 2nd at 9:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Expo and will feature brief remarks by several city officials, dignitaries and sponsors.

Tickets to BWe NEXT are now available for HALF-PRICE at all Chicagoland Walgreens stores.

“I simply wanted to do something to celebrate and uplift Black women and their entrepreneurial endeavors,” recalls Green. “Never did I imagine that we would be here 29 years later and that the Black Women’s Expo would become an event woven into the fabric of Black culture.”

Themed “72 Hours in Chicago” BWe NEXT organizers are partnering with various businesses, organizations and tourism attractions to create an unforgettable experience for those choosing to travel to Chicago the weekend of August 2-4, 2024.

BWe NEXT will include activations varying in size that address the needs of Black women and their families through topical seminars and general sessions presented by knowledgeable subject matter experts.

The show floor will feature more than 400 exhibitors and themed resource pavilions highlighting areas of interest that Black women want to know more about including Health & Wellness, Food & Nutrition, Finance & Wealth Building and Entrepreneurship among others. The line-up will also include a career fair and a one-day women’s leadership conference.

Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To secure a booth, become a sponsor and for regular updates on seminars, performances and other event details, visit www.BWeNEXT.com.