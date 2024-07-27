29th Annual Black Women’s Expo to Feature Career Fair and Leadership Conference

Participants invite to network, gather resources, explore career paths

Black Women’s Expo founder and executive producer Merry Green has announced a newly added component to this year’s line-up. The first day of the show on August 2, 2024, will feature a Leadership Conference and Career Fair from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees can attend career readiness workshops, panel discussions on leadership, meet with a host of employers and have their resumes reviewed.

“The Black Women’s Expo seeks to meet so many needs of its attendees and career development is a big one,” said Green. “We thank our partners for stepping up to provide expertise and resources for those who may be in the market for a new career or want to level up in their current field.”

Participating partners include Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and the Chicago Urban League.

Festivities surrounding BWe NEXT will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place Friday, August 2nd at 9:30 a.m. at the entrance of the Expo and will feature brief remarks by several city officials, dignitaries and sponsors.

Actress Jenifer Lewis will grace the main stage at 3:00 p.m. followed by soulful songstress Angie Stone at 6:00 p.m. Mothers of the Movement will inspire the crowd on Sunday at 300 p.m. More talent and special guests are continually being added to the weekend line-up. Tickets to BWe NEXT are now available for HALF-PRICE at all Chicagoland Walgreens stores.

“I simply wanted to do something to celebrate and uplift Black women and their entrepreneurial endeavors,” recalls Green. “Never did I imagine that we would be here 29 years later and that the Black Women’s Expo would become an event woven into the fabric of Black culture.”

Themed “72 Hours in Chicago” BWe NEXT organizers are partnering with various businesses, organizations and tourism attractions to create an unforgettable experience for those choosing to travel to Chicago the weekend of August 2-4, 2024.

BWe NEXT will include activations varying in size that address the needs of Black women and their families through topical seminars and general sessions presented by knowledgeable subject matter experts.

The show floor will feature more than 400 exhibitors and themed resource pavilions highlighting areas of interest that Black women want to know more about including Health & Wellness, Food & Nutrition, Finance & Wealth Building and Entrepreneurship among others. Fashion and hair shows are also a part of the must-see activities.

Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To secure a booth, become a sponsor and for regular updates on seminars, performances and other event details, visit www.BWeNEXT.com.