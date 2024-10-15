$250,000 Unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto Ticket expires in two weeks

The Illinois Lottery is seeking the owner of an unclaimed $250,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket purchased in Chicago last October. The lucky winner has less than two weeks left to claim their prize.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased for the October 29, 2023 drawing at Fairplay Finer Foods, located at 2200 South Western Avenue in Chicago.

The Illinois Lottery is advising Lucky Day Lotto players to search every nook and cranny in their homes for the missing winning ticket.

If you think you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket for last year’s October 29 drawing, now is the time to check under your sofa cushions, in old coat pockets, or any other spots where a year-old lottery ticket might be tucked away.

Winners have a year from the original drawing date to claim their prize, so the expiration date to claim this prize is quickly approaching.

This unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto ticket is one of seven Illinois Lottery prizes currently unclaimed, all totaling nearly $4.5 million.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here.

