25 home weekend games highlight Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 regular season schedule

Full 82-game slate begins on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh, home opener set for Oct. 21 vs. Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team’s 2023-24 preseason and regular-season schedules. Highlights of the schedule include 25 weekend home games and seven afternoon home games.

The Blackhawks are set to open the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 as the team travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins that kicks off a five-game road trip. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the United Center against the reigning Stanley Cup Champion, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Highlights of the schedule include:

The United Center will host 25 weekend games Friday through Sunday this season, including seven on Friday, seven on Saturday and 11 on Sunday. The 25 weekend games are the most for the Blackhawks since 2008-09 and the seven home Saturday contests are the most since the 1957-58 season.

Family Friendly: The Blackhawks currently have seven matinee games on their home schedule, up from two last season. All afternoon games are set take place on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday and have start times between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The seven matinee home games are the most since the Blackhawks had eight such games during the 2003-04 season.

Holidays: The Blackhawks will play a three-game homestand following the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 – 28. Additionally, the club will host the Montreal Canadiens the Friday before Christmas (Dec. 22) and the Winnipeg Jets two days after Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

February Homestand: The Blackhawks February schedule features nine out of ten games at the United Center.

St. Patrick's Day: Nowhere celebrates St. Patrick's Day like the city of Chicago and with a four-game homestand kicking off on Sunday, March 10, the United Center will be the place to be. Games on Friday, March 15 vs. the Los Angeles Kings and Sunday, March 17 vs. the San Jose Sharks will cap off a week of fun in Chicago.

Central Division Matchups: Chicago will play four games each against Colorado, Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg (two home/two away), while playing three games each against Arizona (one home/two away) and Minnesota (two home/one away).

The 2023-24 preseason slate has the Blackhawks playing St. Louis, Minnesota and Detroit in six total games beginning at home on Sep. 28 against the Blues:

2023-24 Blackhawks Preseason Games (all times Central)

Thursday, September 28, 2023 – St. Louis @ Chicago – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Chicago @ Minnesota – 6:00 pm

Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Chicago @ Detroit – 6:00 pm

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Detroit @ Chicago – 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Minnesota @ Chicago – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Chicago @ St. Louis – 7:30 pm

Red denotes home game

NBC Sports Chicago, the official television broadcasting partner of the Blackhawks, will be the exclusive carrier of all local game broadcasts. All 82 Blackhawks games can also be heard on Chicago’s WGN Radio 720. The complete broadcast schedule, including national games on ESPN and TNT, will also be announced later.

