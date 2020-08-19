24th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Friday, August 21, 2020

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

The 24th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will take place on August 21-30, 2020, online at [abff.com]. The ABFF Online Edition will continue the tradition of the live festival: featuring the best of independent Black cinema, studio premieres, conversations and panels, along with virtual networking events. This year, ABFF is introducing the first annual John Singleton Award for Best First Feature for a director of African descent.

Opening night of the festival will feature the HBO Short Film Competition, a platform which has been responsible for showcasing the early work of such industry notables as Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”), Ben Watkins (“Hand of God”) and Stephen Caple, Jr. (“Creed II”), followed by a “White Party” and closing with the Best of American Black Film Festival Awards Ceremony, simulcast by IMDb, followed by a post awards celebration.

Additional competitive categories include Narrative Features, International Narrative Features, Documentary Features and Web Series.

Non-Competitive categories include Emerging Filmmakers, showcasing the work of emerging directors of African descent and Pride Films, a showcase of films that represent queer culture and reflect the LGBTQIA experience in the United States.

Among the celebrated talent featured in this year’s Narrative Features are Big Boy, Chris Brown, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Chalk, Frankie Faison, Vivica A. Fox, Marla Gibbs, Macy Gray, Jackie Earle Haley, Dwight Henry, Haley Joel Osment, Anika Noni Rose, and Brian “Birdman” Williams, among others.

Stacey Abrams, Kenya Barris, Garrett Bradley, Barry Jenkins, Lena Waithe, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tracy Oliver, Norman Lear, Nia DaCosta, Gabrielle Union, Yvonne Orji, Angela Rye, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Naturi Naughton, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith are among the slate of programming talent. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker will host the Best of American Black Film Festival Awards Ceremony with Lee Daniels, Laz Alonso, Logan Browning, Spike Lee, and Bevy Smith as presenters. Mary J. Blige serves as the 2020 festival ambassador and will also headline a one-on-one conversation hosted by Jemele Hill.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is an annual event dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent. Dedicated to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education and artistic collaboration.

After 24 years, the festival has become a cornerstone of diversity in Hollywood, providing a platform for emerging Black artists – many of whom have become today’s most successful actors, producers, writers, directors and stand-up comedians. As “the nation’s largest community of Black film and television enthusiasts,” the ABFF attracts a broad audience of celebrity talent, emerging artists, upscale consumers and industry stakeholders. Normally, approximately 7,000 to 10,000 people travel to Miami Beach each year for the five-day event.