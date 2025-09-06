2300 Jackson Street, a block party on steroids

Thousands of fans from around the world gathered in Gary, Indiana, for the 2300 Jackson Street Block Party, a two-day celebration that paid tribute to the city’s most famous family and honored the enduring legacy of Michael Jackson on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Held August 29 and 30 on the campus of Roosevelt High School, the festival was hosted by Mayor Eddie Melton and the City of Gary. It welcomed the return of original Jackson 5 members Jackie and Marlon Jackson, who emerged from their childhood home at 2300 Jackson Street on Friday morning to thunderous applause—joined by fellow Gary native and Grammy Award-winning singer Deniece Williams, who remained by their side throughout the weekend’s festivities.

Williams, best known for hits like “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Silly,” was honored just days earlier with a new mural at 25th Avenue and Broadway. She served as Saturday’s host and used the occasion to speak about Gary’s rich cultural history. “We have such a strong history in this city,” she told the crowd. “We have produced some of the top artists in the world, not only in the United States, but worldwide”.

Roosevelt High School’s sprawling grounds were transformed into a festive and secure venue, with food trucks, bounce houses, horse rides, and even a foam cannon adding to the family-friendly fun. More than 65 vendors lined the area, selling everything from local food to custom merchandise. Shay Diaz, who sold her SootheLuxe body care products, praised the city for hosting the event. “This is absolutely a great place for a festival. They need to utilize it more,” she said.

Mayor Melton emphasized the global significance of the Jackson family’s roots in Gary. “To be the birthplace of the world’s most famous entertainer and entertainment family is truly an honor and a blessing,” he said. “Right now, the world is watching the City of Gary in a very positive light… this is going to become a Greater Gary”.

On Friday, a young Michael Jackson superfan from Omaha stole the spotlight. Seven-year-old Karter Breakfield broke into an impromptu performance of “Billie Jean” near the family home, complete with moonwalk and white glove. Mayor Melton was so impressed, he lifted the boy over the fence and gave him a cash tip as the crowd cheered.

The weekend lineup featured live performances by DJ Kid Capri, rapper Freddie Gibbs, and Edward Hollis, a nationally recognized Michael Jackson impersonator. Actor and comedian Chris Tucker hosted Friday’s celebration.

Fans came from as far away as Barcelona, Paris, and Perth, eager to connect with the Jackson family’s origin story. “Just to be here with all the fans, with the family, with everybody—that’s a dream,” said one international visitor.

The block party also served as a memorial for Tito Jackson, who passed away in 2024. Mayor Melton led a moment of silence in his honor and called him “a dear friend” who always made time for Gary.

For many, the event was more than a tribute—it was a revival of pride in Gary’s cultural influence. As Jackie Jackson reflected, “This is where it all started… and Gary will always be home.”