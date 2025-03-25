21st Annual Community Employment & Internship Fair set for April 11

Event at IU Northwest to help connect Northwest Indiana employers with prospective employees

GARY, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest will host a Community Employment & Internship Fair. The event is free and open to the public.

Employment and internship fair event information

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, April 11

IU Northwest: Savannah Center Gymnasium

3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408

Local Northwest Indiana and Illinois employers will be present to provide company information, meet with prospective employees, collect applications and, in some cases, interview candidates. Professional opportunities range from internships, part-time or full-time employment.

Local businesses and organizations attending the fair, include: Brickyard Healthcare; Centier Bank; City of Gary: Police Department; Dayton Freight Lines; Franciscan Alliance; Gary Public Transportation Corp; Horizon Bank; Horseshoe Hammond Casino; Indiana University Police Department; Menards; Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago; Oaklawn Psychiatric Center; Peoples Bank; Platinum Pest Solutions; Porter County Juvenile Services; Regency Hospital; Restored Hope Services LLC; Steel Cities Steel Inc.; The O School (The Sonia Shankman Orthogenic School); US Steel; Valparaiso Police Department; Valparaiso University; and more.

Representatives from the IU Northwest Office of Admissions will also be present for individuals interested in earning their bachelor’s degree.

All attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

Other career services offered by IU Northwest

Every Friday, the Office of Career Services offers career guidance and resources to community members and to IU Northwest students. During these workshops, attendees will receive support with resume building, cover letter preparation, interview skills and more. These workshops take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Hawthorn Hall, room 108.

Additionally, the Office of Career Services is pleased to offer access to the Crimson and Cream Closet, where individuals can select professional interview attire free of charge in preparation for the upcoming fair.

If you have questions, are interested in attending a Friday community workshop or making an appointment for the Crimson and Cream closet, please contact the Office of Career Services at 219-980-6650 or [email protected].